Join Lime Connect and Paulette Penzvalto, Engineering Program Manager at Google and Lime Network member, as she moderates a discussion with Lime Network members who are living and working successfully with Autism. Through this engaging session, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of Autism as well as ways in which to support individuals on both personal and professional levels.

Date: Monday, April 25th, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM EST | Live Captioning available via Zoom