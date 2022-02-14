Virtual Summer in China Cohort Information Session – Wednesday, February 23!

The Middlebury Virtual China Cohort is a unique opportunity to take on a project-based internship with American and international companies in China while China’s borders remain closed.

This is a 5-week virtual internship and cultural immersion program for Middlebury students in connection with Shanghai based firms and Sino-American companies and institutions. Participants will have the chance to work on projects in industries including F&B and sustainability, International Trade, and Digital Marketing. Previous interns in this program worked in companies like ByteDance (tiktok), State of Place, Greentree Financial, and Z-rou, among other great companies.

Meet with alum Patrick Devereux ’15, program director of Integrate Chinese Life’s programs in China and participants from last year’s program to find out more about the program and get your questions answered.

Date: Wednesday, February 23

Time: 7pm-8pm EST