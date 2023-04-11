Video Interviewing Tips!

Dee Gilbert, Associate Director of Employer Development, recently shared some helpful information regarding virtual interviews.
In a recent YouTube Q&A, HireVue CEO & Chairman, Kevin Parker shares some top tips to help you prepare for an on-demand interview.
- Pick a quiet spot – we’ve seen some great interviews on mobile devices in the front seat of cars.
- Set aside enough time to do the interview. Most take 25-35 minutes.
- Research the job just like an in-person interview.
- Anticipate the questions – these aren’t top secret. Do your Googles.
- Use the STAR technique as a framework for answering behavioral questions. STAR stands for situation, task, action, result.
- Use notes – you don’t have to memorize everything or be sneaky with post-its.
- This isn’t a screen test or an attempt at a viral TikTok video. The content of your answers is the most important part of the process.
You can watch the recorded interview with Kevin Parker here.
-Click here to learn more about how to prepare for a HireVue Virtual interview. Neurodiverse candidates can find even more tips here.
-Click here to review our interview guide.
**Get involved with Oratory Now!
All Midd students can request FREE peer coaching for presentations, pitches, or interviews. Composing, revising, delivery – wherever you are in your process, you can request both video feedback and real-time coaching at go/speak/