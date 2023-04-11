Video Interviewing Tips!

Dee Gilbert, Associate Director of Employer Development, recently shared some helpful information regarding virtual interviews.

In a recent YouTube Q&A, HireVue CEO & Chairman, Kevin Parker shares some top tips to help you prepare for an on-demand interview.

Pick a quiet spot – we’ve seen some great interviews on mobile devices in the front seat of cars. Set aside enough time to do the interview. Most take 25-35 minutes. Research the job just like an in-person interview. Anticipate the questions – these aren’t top secret. Do your Googles. Use the STAR technique as a framework for answering behavioral questions. STAR stands for situation, task, action, result. Use notes – you don’t have to memorize everything or be sneaky with post-its. This isn’t a screen test or an attempt at a viral TikTok video. The content of your answers is the most important part of the process.

You can watch the recorded interview with Kevin Parker here.

-Click here to learn more about how to prepare for a HireVue Virtual interview. Neurodiverse candidates can find even more tips here.

-Click here to review our interview guide.

