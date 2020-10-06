Three Ways to Put Data to Work in TV – Why data is the lifeblood of the advertising ecosystem in 2020

In the not-so-distant past of the advertising business, presentations and conversations used the buzzword “big data” to imply a future-looking approach.

Today, the future is here, and it arrived much faster than anyone anticipated. In the turbulence of 2020, that reality comes with various complications, including a pandemic, economic instability, and concerns around privacy, transparency, and content safety.

These disruptions sped up the innovations that had been gradually taking hold over the past year in premium video and TV, and they brought the industry to a place where technology and data have become more valuable than anyone could have predicted. No longer merely a buzzword, data in 2020 is the lifeblood of the video advertising ecosystem.

