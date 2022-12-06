The Provincetown Independent and The Local Journalism Project announce The Mary Heaton Vorse Winter Journalism Fellowships – Deadline date: December 16

For a beginning reporter who wants to learn the nuts, bolts, and ethics of independent journalism in an award-winning newsroom.

• A full-time 3-to-6-month commitment.

• Competitive compensation.

• Housing provided in the historic heart of Provincetown at the tip of Cape Cod.



The Vorse Fellows will work alongside the editorial staff of the weekly Provincetown Independent newspaper. They will also be invited to participate in and write about a range of cultural and literary projects at the Mary Heaton Vorse House organized by the Provincetown Arts Society in collaboration with the Fine Arts Work Center, the Provincetown Art Association and Museum, and other scientific, literary, and cultural organizations on Outer Cape Cod.



Apply to the publisher, Teresa Parker (teresa@provincetownindependent.org) with resume and an essay describing your trajectory as a journalist so far, your goals, and why this fellowship interests you (word limit: 500).

Application deadline: Extended to December 16, 2022