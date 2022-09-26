The Museum offers a variety of paid internships during the the academic year!

Academic Year Internships at the Middlebury College Museum of Art are an exciting way to gain experience in the dynamic and multifaceted professional world of art museums.

Interns typically work 4–8 hours per week and are instrumental in facilitating the day-to-day operations of the Museum’s various programs. Internships begin in September or early October and offer competitive pay based on Middlebury’s student employment wage scale. Although most positions run September through May, requests for semester-long internships will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Click here to learn more and to apply to this opportunity!