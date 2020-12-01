The Lime Connect Lens: building accessible and inclusive workplaces – Thursday, December 3

Lime is excited to share the details of their virtual offerings that are designed to raise awareness about the experiences of people with disabilities, opportunities to create more accessible workplaces and the learnings around disability that have come from working in a virtual environment.



Building back better: Opportunities for creating a more accessible workplace

11:00am ET/8:00am PT

Lime Connect partners will share lessons learned during the transition to working virtually; and the impact of key practices and accommodations that were implemented as a result.

The unique disability perspective: Accessibility @ work

12:30pm ET/9:30am PT

Lime Connect Network members will share the unique strengths, skills, and perspectives that people with disabilities bring to the workplace and the world; and the tangible benefits to their companies.

Accessibility and inclusion through Google technology

2:00pm ET/11am PT

Kyndra LoCoco, Accessibility Partner & Community Programs Manager at Google, will highlight the accessibility features in Google products; and how we can create more accessible experiences for all users.

Accessibility and inclusion through Microsoft technology

3:30pm ET/12:30pm PT

Ricardo Wagner, Microsoft Canada Accessibility Lead, will explore the impact that accessible technology can have for people with (and without) disabilities; and specific features of all Microsoft products.



Click here to learn more and register for the event!