The Jack Langerman Hall of Fame Internship

The Jack Langerman Internship at Hall of Fame Media, a new division of the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company.

The Jack Langerman Internship is given to a Middlebury student who best embodies the qualities Jack brought to everything he did. The program is a two-month, remote summer internship working within our content division to help identify, develop and produce various content initiatives built around professional athletes.

Intern Responsibilities

Hall of Fame Media leverages the stories, personalities and passions of professional athletes and the Pro Football Hall of Fame to develop unique long and short-form content features for distribution networks, brands and fans. The person that fills this position will support the Hall of Fame Media team in a range of functions, will have a front row seat to watch the content development process unfold, and will contribute to building the nation’s next great sports and entertainment enterprise.

Responsibilities include:

Researching trends in the sports content marketplace, and identifying athletes and opportunities that fit those trends

Researching, understanding and cataloguing intellectual property housed within the Pro Football Hall of Fame and its archives

Creating decks, one-sheets and other collateral materials to support content development efforts

Organizing company materials as directed

Attending meetings and producing concise meeting summaries and action plans

Skill Requirements

Candidates should be confident in their research, analysis, writing, organizational and time management capabilities. As a small team company culture is paramount, so candidates should be personable and outgoing.

About Jack Langerman

Jack was a proud Middlebury graduate and an extraordinary human being who seized every day he had to the fullest, living more in his 24 years than most do in 80. He never left a moment unused, an opportunity unpursued, or a friendship unmade. He was a Full Participant in Life, perpetually propelled by a pure joy that makes it difficult to recall a day that he would have described as “unhappy” – to Jack the most interesting person was whomever he was talking to; his favorite place wherever he was standing.

Jack applied a high level of character and commitment to all of his endeavors. When he set his mind to something he was all in, and by sheer force of will made himself a better student, a better athlete and a better person. Throughout, his natural warmth, good humor and broad, signature smile made it look easy, even when it wasn’t.

Jack deeply loved and was enormously influenced by the many communities of which he was lucky enough to be a part during his far-too-short life, and Middlebury featured prominently among those. These communities played an outsized role in molding Jack into the exceptional young man he became, and it is our honor, our privilege and our obligation to give as much back to them as they gave to him – and then some. With that as our guiding principle our hope is that Jack’s legacy will endure in part by ensuring that the institutions, organizations, people and places that shaped Jack continue to shape others just as profoundly. Students who apply for this internship should have a passion for sports, for Middlebury, and for life – Jack would have expected nothing less.

This internship is funded with a CCI award of $3,000.00. If you are offered and accept this internship, please be aware that your funding for this position is provided by CCI, and therefore you will be required to complete funded internship paperwork. Typically , seniors are not eligible for funding for CCI sponsored internships, but occasional exceptions are made.

Click here to apply in handshake!