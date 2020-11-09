The “Common App” for Summer Marketing and Advertising internships Info Session Wednesday, November 11!

The AEF is a 501(c)3 educational foundation that connects the marketing, advertising and academic communities. They are part of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), the largest marketing trade association in the world, representing top global brands. In 2018, they launched the MADE (Marketing & Advertising Education) Program and have connected over 100 students with paid summer internships at top companies such as L’Oreal, IBM, McCann, Ogilvy, Sephora, NBCUniversal, Mastercard, ViacomCBS, Anheuser-Busch, BBDO and Deutsch.



MADE Internship Opportunity functions as the “Common App” for marketing and advertising internships, making it easy for students to navigate a complex industry. Through this process, MADE exposes students to opportunities they may not have been aware of or thought they had access to. Organizations benefit from being able to select top talent from a pool that spans racial, ethnic, geographic, and socioeconomic groups, breaking down traditional barriers to finding strong talent.



Once a candidate applies, they are connected with potentially dozens of internship opportunities at their partner companies based on traits such as critical thinking, leadership potential and intellectual curiosity.



MADE is not just a summer internship program- they are cultivating a diverse community of marketing and advertising industry leaders through year-round virtual events, case competitions & resources.



During their info session, they will discuss how to apply, what they’re looking for in candidate, what sets candidates apart, and other tips.



Date: Wednesday, November 11

Time: 4:30pm – 5:30pm



Click here to register for this info session in handshake!