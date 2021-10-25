The Multicultural Advertising Intern Program (MAIP) is a 22-week, nationwide fellowship for diverse college juniors, seniors, graduate students, and portfolio school students interested in beginning their careers in marketing/advertising.

We are excited to share that the application for summer 2022 is currently open! Students must be a college junior/senior, or grad/portfolio school student during Fall 2021 and must identify as one of the following:

– American Indian or Alaska Native

– Asian

– Middle Eastern

– Black/African American/Afro-Caribbean

– Hispanic/Latino

– Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander

– Multiracial (must include at least one of the above)

Click here to register for the Info session!

Attending an info session is optional. Applications are due November 21, 2021 by 11:59pm ET.

Learn more about MAIP here: https://foundation.aaaa.org/maip-fellowship

Questions? Email maip@aaaa.org