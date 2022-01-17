Summer 2022 In Person Intern, HBO Original Programming – Deadline date: Friday, January 28

WarnerMedia is a powerful portfolio of iconic entertainment, news, and sports brands. We bring people, technology, and the world’s best storytellers together to drive culture and meaningful connection. We believe the enduring power of stories can open our eyes to the world, to each other, and to new and different perspectives.
HBO® is one of the most respected and innovative entertainment brands in the world, serving iconic, award-winning programming through the HBO linear channels and the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, HBO Max®. Internationally, HBO-branded services are available in more than 85 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. A part of WarnerMedia, HBO is the world’s most successful pay TV service with an extensive array of programming that includes some of the most notable television titles, including dramas like “Succession,” “Watchmen,” “Westworld,” “Big Little Lies,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Sopranos,” “Band of Brothers” and “The Wire,” as well as comedy series “Barry,” “Insecure” and “Sex and the City.”
Application Deadline: Friday, January 28 at 11:59 PM PST
The Job
HBO Programming is responsible for all scripted comedy & drama series (i.e. WESTWORLD, SUCCESSION, BARRY, INSECURE, etc.). Programming develops new potential series, from pitch to pilot, and simultaneously oversees the day to days of shows currently airing on HBO. Original Programming Interns will support both the HBO Comedy and Drama departments.
The Daily
- Script coverage
- Draft comparisons and summaries
- Research assignments
- Support Series department executives and assistants
The Essentials
- Preferably enrolled in a course of Film/Television study
- Basic PC skills (Outlook, MS Word, Excel, etc.)
- Independent, self-starter and motivated to learn
- Strong writing and communication skills
- Knowledge of industry
- Organized and proactive
- Script coverage experience preferred
- Cover letter required. Please combine resume and cover letter into one PDF when submitting
Internship Program
- Students must be currently enrolled in a college degree program for the full duration of the internship
- Summer 2022 program runs from June through August; must be available for full program duration
- Full-time schedule (40 hours/week)
- Company-issued computer provided for the duration of the internship program
- Competitive salary; relocation is not provided
- Hands-on work with passionate, talented team members in your field
- Networking opportunities with industry-leading professionals
- Engaging events including executive speakers sessions, professional development workshops, and more
The Perks
- Exclusive WarnerMedia events and advance screenings
- Paid time off every year to volunteer for eligible employees
- Access to well-being tools, resources, and freebies
- Access to in-house learning and development resources
- Part of the WarnerMedia family of powerhouse brands
*Please e-mail agomez@middlebury.edu if you apply to this opportunity.
Click here to learn more and to apply to this opportunity!