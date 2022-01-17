Summer 2022 In Person Intern, HBO Original Programming – Deadline date: Friday, January 28

WarnerMedia is a powerful portfolio of iconic entertainment, news, and sports brands. We bring people, technology, and the world’s best storytellers together to drive culture and meaningful connection. We believe the enduring power of stories can open our eyes to the world, to each other, and to new and different perspectives.



HBO® is one of the most respected and innovative entertainment brands in the world, serving iconic, award-winning programming through the HBO linear channels and the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, HBO Max®. Internationally, HBO-branded services are available in more than 85 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. A part of WarnerMedia, HBO is the world’s most successful pay TV service with an extensive array of programming that includes some of the most notable television titles, including dramas like “Succession,” “Watchmen,” “Westworld,” “Big Little Lies,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Sopranos,” “Band of Brothers” and “The Wire,” as well as comedy series “Barry,” “Insecure” and “Sex and the City.”

Application Deadline: Friday, January 28 at 11:59 PM PST

The Job

HBO Programming is responsible for all scripted comedy & drama series (i.e. WESTWORLD, SUCCESSION, BARRY, INSECURE, etc.). Programming develops new potential series, from pitch to pilot, and simultaneously oversees the day to days of shows currently airing on HBO. Original Programming Interns will support both the HBO Comedy and Drama departments.

The Daily

Script coverage

Draft comparisons and summaries

Research assignments

Support Series department executives and assistants

The Essentials

Preferably enrolled in a course of Film/Television study

Basic PC skills (Outlook, MS Word, Excel, etc.)

Independent, self-starter and motivated to learn

Strong writing and communication skills

Knowledge of industry

Organized and proactive

Script coverage experience preferred

Cover letter required. Please combine resume and cover letter into one PDF when submitting

Internship Program

Students must be currently enrolled in a college degree program for the full duration of the internship

Summer 2022 program runs from June through August; must be available for full program duration

Full-time schedule (40 hours/week)

Company-issued computer provided for the duration of the internship program

Competitive salary; relocation is not provided

Hands-on work with passionate, talented team members in your field

Networking opportunities with industry-leading professionals

Engaging events including executive speakers sessions, professional development workshops, and more

The Perks

Exclusive WarnerMedia events and advance screenings

Paid time off every year to volunteer for eligible employees

Access to well-being tools, resources, and freebies

Access to in-house learning and development resources

Part of the WarnerMedia family of powerhouse brands

*Please e-mail agomez@middlebury.edu if you apply to this opportunity.

Click here to learn more and to apply to this opportunity!