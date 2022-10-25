Rembrandt and Dürer: Hunting for Lost Masterpieces in America – Thursday, October 27

Cliff Schorer describes himself as a generalist, enthusiast, and amateur in the Art World. He is currently a consultant at the Thomas Agnew & Sons Gallery, London. His presentation will focus on a drawing by Albrecht Dürer, the German artist whose works have been coveted by kings and popes and, more recently, by collectors and museums.

The drawing, the first unknown Dürer to be found in over a century, sold for $30 at a yard sale. Cliff will also discuss two works by Rembrandt Van Rijn that recently surfaced. He will share his hunter-gatherer instincts in the pursuit of misplaced masterpieces, combining the latest science, deep archival research, and close-looking.

Date: Thursday, October 27

Time: 4:30pm

Location: Robison Hall, Mahaney Arts Center