Quick Questions with Peer Advisors now available

Peer Career Advisors at CCI are available during Quick Questions to help you with any immediate needs and questions. No appointment necessary, just drop in!

Peer Career Advisors can can share guidance and answers around the following, and more:

Develop and review résumés and cover letters

Search for internship and employment opportunities

Prepare for interviews

Access resources like Handshake and Midd2Midd

Connect with the appropriate CCI advisor

Check out the great team and learn about open hours on the website here. Or just remember the shortcut go/pcas. See you soon!