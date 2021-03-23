Check out these Job and Internship opportunities in Handshake!

Below you will find tips on how to use the Filters to search for opportunities/experiences in Handshake.

-Click on Filters, click on Internships or Jobs, enter Performing and Fine Arts in the Industry section, and click show results. You should then sort by application deadline date. Click here to see the internship results.

-Click on Filters, click on Internships or Jobs, enter Architecture and Planning and Design in the Industry section, and click show results. You should then sort by application deadline date. Click here to see the internship results.

-Click on Filters, click on Internships or Jobs, enter Movies, TV, Music in the Industry section, and click show results. You should then sort by application deadline date. Click here to see the internship results.

-Click on Filters, click on Internships or Jobs, enter Advertising, Marketing and PR in the Industry section, and click show results. You should then sort by application deadline date. Click here to see the internship results.

-Click on Filters, click on Internships or Jobs, enter Journalism, Media and Publishing in the Industry section, and click show results. You should then sort by application deadline. Click here to see the internship results.

There are Remote opportunities available in Handshake. You could do a keyword search for Remote and click on Part-Time or on Internships.

If you need help using the filters to search for job/internship opportunities, our peer career advisors could assist you during quick questions.