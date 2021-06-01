Job opportunities in Handshake!

Below you will find tips on how to use the Filters to search for opportunities/experiences in Handshake.

-Click on Filters, click on Internships or Jobs, enter Performing and Fine Arts in the Industry section, and click show results. You should then sort by application deadline date. Click here to see the internship results.

-Click on Filters, click on Internships or Jobs, enter Architecture and Planning and Design in the Industry section, and click show results. You should then sort by application deadline date. Click here to see the internship results.

-Click on Filters, click on Internships or Jobs, enter Movies, TV, Music in the Industry section, and click show results. You should then sort by application deadline date. Click here to see the internship results.

-Click on Filters, click on Internships or Jobs, enter Advertising, Marketing and PR in the Industry section, and click show results. You should then sort by application deadline date. Click here to see the internship results.

-Click on Filters, click on Internships or Jobs, enter Journalism, Media and Publishing in the Industry section, and click show results. You should then sort by application deadline. Click here to see the internship results.

There are Remote opportunities available in Handshake. You could do a keyword search for Remote and click on Part-Time or on Internships.

If you need help searching for job opportunities and with your job search strategy, please schedule an appointment with me in handshake. If you can’t find an appointment that works with your schedule, please email agomez@middlebury.edu your availability for a zoom meeting.