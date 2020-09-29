NPR Revs Up Podcast Offerings for Brands

As podcast listening booms, industry leader NPR is strengthening its position by focusing on diversity of programming, including new genres and fresh shows. As the medium attracts listeners across age groups and races, NPR offers something for almost any listener, from news to music, culture, race, history and more, and can connect brands looking to reach these engaged, receptive audiences.

“The two biggest challenges facing everyone in the media industry today are the changing ways people consume media and how audiences are getting more diverse,” Michael Smith, NPR’s chief marketing officer, said as part of the organization’s Upfront presentation at the IAB’s virtual 2020 Podcast Upfront. “We’re all about meeting people where they are and with content for who they are.” Click here to read the complete article.