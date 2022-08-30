New York Foundation for the Arts Top Stories

- How to Write a Strong Grant Application – Your words represent you, your point of view, and ultimately tell the story of why your work should be supported.
- Business of Art | Copyright 101 – “As soon as you create something in a tangible form then you have copyright rights in that creation.” – NYFA Board Chair and Intellectual Property Lawyer Marc Jason
- Don’t Miss A Deadline | Find and Track Applications
- Bringing Arts Education to Local Libraries: A Conversation with ProjectArt Resident Artist Laura Prada