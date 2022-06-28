NBC Academy: Upcoming Workshops — Apply by July 1st!

The NBCU News Group (CNBC, NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo News) will be hosting application-only workshops for journalists looking to refine and develop their skills. For the first time in two years, their summer conference workshops are back in person.

They want to encourage all those interested to apply. Don’t miss the opportunity to grow as a professional storyteller and learn from NBCU News Group journalists and senior leaders.

Please click the links below to see applications.

AAJA workshops application: July 27 – July 30

NABJ/NAHJ workshops application: August 3 – August 7

NLGJA workshops application: September 8 – September 11

To help streamline the process, they are using a common application for NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC and Telemundo. Applicants are welcome and encouraged to apply for all workshops.