The National Theater Project of the New England Foundation for the Arts is delighted to announce the 2022 National Theater Project Regional Convening in New England. Regional convenings are part of NEFA’s effort towards understanding the theater-making ecology across the nation, with past locations including in Jackson, MS; Phoenix, AZ; Minneapolis/St Paul, MN; and Knoxville, TN. We are excited to resume this practice here with our local community in a hybrid three-day event.

Artists, presenters, producers, service organizations, and philanthropists from across the region are invited to join National Theater Project advisors and staff in a series of panels, group discussions, story sharing, structure analysis, and networking opportunities as we seek to build a better understanding of the challenges and triumphs of theater making in New England. Performances from local artists, highlighting the aesthetics of the region will be held each day.

All three days of this event will be available online, with our convening kick off open to a limited in person audience:

Tuesday, November 1 , Connecticut-based attendees are invited to join us at The 224 Ecospace for in person programming, facilitated by our partners the HartBeat Ensemble.

, Connecticut-based attendees are invited to join us at The 224 Ecospace for in person programming, facilitated by our partners the HartBeat Ensemble. Wednesday, November 9 and Wednesday, November 16 will be fully virtual for all participants. Programming will be hosted on Whova.

Key Dates

Registration deadline for Hartford, CT: October 27, 2022

October 27, 2022 Hartford, CT Convening: Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 Virtual Convening: Wednesday, November 9, and Wednesday, November 16

Click here to learn more and to register for this FREE event.