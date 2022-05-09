Musicians Career Support Group

Musicians and music industry professionals may experience stress, burn-out and/or feelings of frustration while navigating the unpredictable nature of their careers.

This career support group is for musicians and music industry professionals to talk about their thoughts, feelings and experiences working in music, to build support with their peers and to identify self-care strategies.

Topics in this group may include but are not limited to:

· Struggles endured in the music industry

· Solutions, strategies and practices that musicians have been using to navigate their careers

· Identifying next-step career goals

· Brainstorming ways to overcome barriers within the music industry

Click here to register for this event and to learn about other resources the Actors Fund offers students and graduates.