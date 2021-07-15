Middlebury Community Music Center Internship Opportunity

Middlebury Community Music Center (MCMC) is a nonprofit organization that hosts music learning of all kinds for community members of all ages, located in a beautiful historic building on Main Street in Middlebury. Private lessons, group classes, workshops, summer camps are offered year-round. MCMC believes in collaboration and bringing together different types of music under one roof.

The arts administration intern position provides key administrative support in a variety of areas ensuring smooth operations and growth in this dynamic emerging arts organization. Responsibilities include carrying out administrative projects and communications; involves assistance with new enrollment, social media updating, marketing, community outreach, fundraising, copy writing, and website maintenance.

Candidate must possess self-initiative, organizational astuteness, willingness to follow processes, excellent preparation and reporting, the desire to build community relationships, hospitality, outstanding written and verbal communication skills and expertise with MS Office and Google Systems required. Social media experience and visual and creative skills strongly preferred. Interest in the arts and enthusiasm for music education is a plus!

Below you will find a list of potential projects you might work on as an intern.

-Monthly Teacher Newsletter

-Occasional Full Community Newsletter

-MCMC private lessons enrollment push (newsletter and maybe a flier/print ad)

If you are interested to learn more about this opportunity, please contact me at agomez@middlebury.edu.