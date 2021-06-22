CCI Career Paths

MIDD GIGs – 3 Broadway Podcast Network Internship Opportunities


Description

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) is a fast paced, quickly growing startup bringing Broadway and Broadway-adjacent content to the realm of podcasting. We are looking for individuals who love performing and the arts, are interested in cutting-edge technology, have a keen attention to detail, do not mind working remotely, and are extremely self-motivated. 

Publicity Intern primary responsibilities include systematically reading through all podcast and episode descriptions (past and future) on the BPN website in order to:

  • Review press releases prior to distribution for errors or grammatical and to learn the fundamentals of what are required
  • Explore podcasts outside of BPN that may be interested in our podcast hosts as guests
  • Really get to know the podcasters on our network, and help determine outlets which may be interested in them as guests
  • Really get a deep understanding of our current slate of podcasts and develop ideas on how to grow our listenership
  • Read Broadway and Broadway-adjacent news items to keep abreast of what is happening in the theater community, and report back to the team
  • Work closely with the Director of Communication on PR/Communications strategy for the network
  • Help with event planning as it relates to publicity for the network
  • Help with the BPN Newsroom, ie: write stories on new podcasts or profiles on podcasters

Podcast / Events Intern

  • Really get a deep understanding of our current slate of podcasts and develop ideas on how to grow our listenership
  • Help with event planning / live events
  • Read Broadway and Broadway-adjacent news items to keep abreast of what is happening in the theater community, and compile a list of relevant events for our weekly news show
  • Help write, create run-of-show, and create our weekly news show
  • Review our website for mistakes, spelling, grammatical errors, or tech issues
  • Work directly with podcasters in regards to supporting their podcasts and various needs

Social Media Intern

  • Deep understanding and interest in social media marketing
  • Engage with audiences on platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) and conduct social listening
  • Help brainstorm social media content and maintain content calendar
  • Create Instagram stories 
  • Reach and keep track of influencer information
  • Moderate knowledge of Broadway shows/actors
  • Social Media Marketing Experience preferred

Qualifications

Required skills include:

  • Exceptional attention to detail
  • Must be able to communicate clearly and concisely
  • Experience with Google Docs & Google Sheets

You’re also perfect for this job if you have:

  • Experience with Forms
  • PR or Marketing experience or Major (Publicity / SM Assistant) 
  • Started your own podcast
  • A love for performing that can never be diminished

Click here to apply for the job opportunity in Midd2Midd!

