MIDD GIGs – 3 Broadway Podcast Network Internship Opportunities

Description
The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) is a fast paced, quickly growing startup bringing Broadway and Broadway-adjacent content to the realm of podcasting. We are looking for individuals who love performing and the arts, are interested in cutting-edge technology, have a keen attention to detail, do not mind working remotely, and are extremely self-motivated.
Publicity Intern primary responsibilities include systematically reading through all podcast and episode descriptions (past and future) on the BPN website in order to:
- Review press releases prior to distribution for errors or grammatical and to learn the fundamentals of what are required
- Explore podcasts outside of BPN that may be interested in our podcast hosts as guests
- Really get to know the podcasters on our network, and help determine outlets which may be interested in them as guests
- Really get a deep understanding of our current slate of podcasts and develop ideas on how to grow our listenership
- Read Broadway and Broadway-adjacent news items to keep abreast of what is happening in the theater community, and report back to the team
- Work closely with the Director of Communication on PR/Communications strategy for the network
- Help with event planning as it relates to publicity for the network
- Help with the BPN Newsroom, ie: write stories on new podcasts or profiles on podcasters
Podcast / Events Intern
- Help with event planning / live events
- Read Broadway and Broadway-adjacent news items to keep abreast of what is happening in the theater community, and compile a list of relevant events for our weekly news show
- Help write, create run-of-show, and create our weekly news show
- Review our website for mistakes, spelling, grammatical errors, or tech issues
- Work directly with podcasters in regards to supporting their podcasts and various needs
Social Media Intern
- Deep understanding and interest in social media marketing
- Engage with audiences on platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) and conduct social listening
- Help brainstorm social media content and maintain content calendar
- Create Instagram stories
- Reach and keep track of influencer information
- Moderate knowledge of Broadway shows/actors
- Social Media Marketing Experience preferred
Qualifications
Required skills include:
- Exceptional attention to detail
- Must be able to communicate clearly and concisely
- Experience with Google Docs & Google Sheets
You’re also perfect for this job if you have:
- Experience with Forms
- PR or Marketing experience or Major (Publicity / SM Assistant)
- Started your own podcast
- A love for performing that can never be diminished
