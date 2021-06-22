MIDD GIGs – 3 Broadway Podcast Network Internship Opportunities

Description

The Broadway Podcast Network (BPN) is a fast paced, quickly growing startup bringing Broadway and Broadway-adjacent content to the realm of podcasting. We are looking for individuals who love performing and the arts, are interested in cutting-edge technology, have a keen attention to detail, do not mind working remotely, and are extremely self-motivated.

Publicity Intern primary responsibilities include systematically reading through all podcast and episode descriptions (past and future) on the BPN website in order to:

Review press releases prior to distribution for errors or grammatical and to learn the fundamentals of what are required

Explore podcasts outside of BPN that may be interested in our podcast hosts as guests

Really get to know the podcasters on our network, and help determine outlets which may be interested in them as guests

Really get a deep understanding of our current slate of podcasts and develop ideas on how to grow our listenership

Read Broadway and Broadway-adjacent news items to keep abreast of what is happening in the theater community, and report back to the team

Work closely with the Director of Communication on PR/Communications strategy for the network

Help with event planning as it relates to publicity for the network

Help with the BPN Newsroom, ie: write stories on new podcasts or profiles on podcasters

Podcast / Events Intern

Help with event planning / live events

Read Broadway and Broadway-adjacent news items to keep abreast of what is happening in the theater community, and compile a list of relevant events for our weekly news show

Help write, create run-of-show, and create our weekly news show

Review our website for mistakes, spelling, grammatical errors, or tech issues

Work directly with podcasters in regards to supporting their podcasts and various needs

Social Media Intern

Deep understanding and interest in social media marketing

Engage with audiences on platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) and conduct social listening

Help brainstorm social media content and maintain content calendar

Create Instagram stories

Reach and keep track of influencer information

Moderate knowledge of Broadway shows/actors

Social Media Marketing Experience preferred

Qualifications

Required skills include:

Exceptional attention to detail

Must be able to communicate clearly and concisely

Experience with Google Docs & Google Sheets

You’re also perfect for this job if you have:

Experience with Forms

PR or Marketing experience or Major (Publicity / SM Assistant)

Started your own podcast

A love for performing that can never be diminished

Click here to apply for the job opportunity in Midd2Midd!