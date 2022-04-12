CCI Career Paths

Meet alumni, build your network, and learn how to go from campus to career all in ONE GREAT EVENT!


Presented by the Center for Careers and Internships and co-sponsored by the The Greenberg-Starr Department of Chinese Language and Literature, this Field Guide brings alumni back to campus to share knowledge and experience related to their post-Middlebury careers and professional lives.

You DON’T have to be a major to attend and all class years are welcome!

Alumni participating in this event

  • Tixo Augustus ‘06Independent Consultant and COO at NuLand (Chinese and Economics joint major)
  • Tony Huynh ‘13Senior Manager, Strategic Consulting at Greenhouse Software (Chinese and Economics joint major)
  • Kate Sauer Pumarejo ‘99.5Attorney at the Travis County Mental Health Public Defender (Chinese major)
  • Ravi Râmphal ‘13Senior Software Engineer at Cisco (Chinese and Linguistics joint major)
  • Shannon Shaper ‘99.5 Global Head of Reporting and Insights, People Operations at Google (Chinese and English double major)

Join us for the panel discussion on Thursday, April 28th at 5:00 p.m. in Hillcrest 103 to hear how our panel of alumni went from campus to career.

Click here to register for the in-person panel discussion on Thursday, April 28.
