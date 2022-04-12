Meet alumni, build your network, and learn how to go from campus to career all in ONE GREAT EVENT!

Presented by the Center for Careers and Internships and co-sponsored by the The Greenberg-Starr Department of Chinese Language and Literature, this Field Guide brings alumni back to campus to share knowledge and experience related to their post-Middlebury careers and professional lives.

You DON’T have to be a major to attend and all class years are welcome!

Alumni participating in this event

Tixo Augustus ‘06 – Independent Consultant and COO at NuLand (Chinese and Economics joint major)

– Independent Consultant and COO at NuLand (Chinese and Economics joint major) Tony Huynh ‘13 – Senior Manager, Strategic Consulting at Greenhouse Software (Chinese and Economics joint major)

– Senior Manager, Strategic Consulting at Greenhouse Software (Chinese and Economics joint major) Kate Sauer Pumarejo ‘99.5 – Attorney at the Travis County Mental Health Public Defender (Chinese major)

– Attorney at the Travis County Mental Health Public Defender (Chinese major) Ravi Râmphal ‘13 – Senior Software Engineer at Cisco (Chinese and Linguistics joint major)

– Senior Software Engineer at Cisco (Chinese and Linguistics joint major) Shannon Shaper ‘99.5 – Global Head of Reporting and Insights, People Operations at Google (Chinese and English double major)

Join us for the panel discussion on Thursday, April 28th at 5:00 p.m. in Hillcrest 103 to hear how our panel of alumni went from campus to career.