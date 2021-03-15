Meet Alice Pfeifer’13, Associate Editor, St. Martin’s Press – Wednesday, March 24

Alice Pfeifer graduated from Middlebury College in 2013 with a major in English and American Literatures and a minor in Education Studies. A DC native, she moved to Portland, ME, after college to finish up two credits (having taken a semester off Junior year) and pieced together a number of part-time teaching jobs at the Waynflete School. Alice spent the following two years at a brand new STEM charter high school, first in administration and then as a humanities teacher. In the summer of 2016, she attended the Columbia Publishing Course, and soon thereafter began work in book editorial at St. Martin’s Press, where she works with bestselling fiction and nonfiction authors including Archer Mayor, Gregg Hurwitz, Natalie Jenner, E.J. Dionne, Jr., Senator Ben Sasse, and Kim Scott.

