Maven Screen Media Fall internship opportunity with a Midd alum!

We are dedicated to telling socially relevant yet commercially appealing stories that increase representation for women in front and behind the camera. If you are interested to learn more about the business side of Hollywood, this is the opportunity for you!

We have a part-time remote internship opportunity for students looking to get their hands dirty with lots of script coverage and fun research projects.

We are hiring ASAP for the fall but are also happy to chat with anyone interested in hopping on board later in the year.

Anyone interested can email (ruhamah@mavenpic.com) and internship@mavenpic.com. Please include a resume, brief cover letter, and two writing samples.

* Click here if you would like to review our resume and cover letter guide. If you schedule an interview, please e-mail Alicia Gomez (e-mail: agomez@middlebury.edu) to schedule a practice interview.