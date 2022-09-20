Mastering the Art of Interviewing – Friday, September 23!

Join us for our next BRIDGES event, “Mastering the Art of Interviewing” — and hear how to get started right this recruiting season. Discuss how to bolster your confidence and increase your overall interviewing effectiveness. Let’s turn your interviews into offers!

Come prepared to network with:

Amy Onori, Senior Vice President, Talent Acquisition @ Publicis Media

Edward Bourelly, Vice President of Marketing @ Planet Fitness

Tommy Zoppa, Global Senior Program Manager, Inclusive University Programs @ Uber (Moderator)

During this session we will:

Discuss the state of interviewing in today’s recruiting environment,

Understand how to avoid common pitfalls and mistakes in interviewing,

Identify techniques and pro-tips that help manage anxiety and combat imposter syndrome during the interview process, and

Learn why you need to be prepared to ask your employers the right questions.

Date: Friday, September 23, 2022

Time: 2:00 – 3:00pm ET

Click here to register for the event!