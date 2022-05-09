Local Job Opportunity – Social Media Jr. Manager

Beau Ties Ltd. of Vermont handcrafts and sells men’s ties and accessories (from pocket squares to pajamas!) from its facility in Vermont. The company prides itself on the quality of its products and outstanding custom work and impeccable customer service.
Role Description
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Social media management (Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest)
- Grow, engage, and measure audiences across social channels
- Plan, manage, and elevate the brand’s social content calendar
- Produce social content that resonates with customers and fans
- Influencer / media relations
- Actively develop new content creator and beauty editor relationships
- Manage brand communications with content creators (VIPs) and media
- Prepare and distribute PR kits to share product with influential people
- Creative production pipeline
- Produce in-house creative to support social channels for brand and founder
- Manage creative production for social and product with external partners
- Work with content creators to develop, collect and share UGC content
