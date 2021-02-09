Lime Connect Fellowship Program applications are open! Rising juniors with disabilities are invited to apply by February 28th!

The Lime Connect Fellowship Program For Students with Disabilities is our flagship program in the U.S. designed for highly accomplished rising juniors with disabilities.

Applications for the 2021 Fellowship Program are now OPEN! Apply by Sunday, February 28th at midnight PST!

This prestigious program:

guides Fellows through the summer internship recruitment process

connects them with our corporate partners – some of the world’s leading corporations – for potential Summer 2022 internships and more

deepens their leadership skills

prepares them for success in their internship

builds their confidence as a person with a disability

engages them in a Lime Connect Fellowship community, consisting of current and past Fellows

provides access to prestigious scholarships



The Fellowship Program kicks off with a leadership & development symposium in New York in July and offers individual coaching, webinars, mentoring, and Fellows community discussions throughout the year. Upon “graduation” from the program, Fellows become part of the larger Lime Connect Fellows Community and have access to ongoing professional development, community and networking opportunities throughout their careers.

2021 Lime Connect Fellowship Program Eligibility Requirements:

A current sophomore at a four-year university in the United States

Continuing studies as a full-time student for the 2021 – 2022 academic year

Eligible to work in the United States

A person with a (visible or invisible) disability.

Lime Connect Fellow Benefits:

Participation in an expense-paid Leadership & Development Symposium in New York City

Access to Lime Connect’s partner companies (BlackRock, Bloomberg, EY, Goldman Sachs, Google, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Microsoft, PwC, Sony, and Unilever) via networking events, career workshops & more for potential summer 2022 internships

Ongoing professional development, coaching, and mentoring for internship and career success

Lifelong benefits of The Lime Connect Fellows Network

Further development of Lime Connect’s Fellowship Program and mentoring for future Fellows classes

*NOTE: The Leadership & Development Symposium listed above is slated to take place in New York City, assuming COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. If necessary symposium programming will take place virtually.

Click here to learn more and to apply!