Library of Congress Fall Paid Internship Opportunities – Deadline date: May 13

In this fully funded internship, you’ll work alongside Library of Congress employees to further the mission of the nation’s oldest cultural agency. The Library of Congress serves the Congress in fulfilling its duties and preserves and promotes knowledge and creativity for the benefit of the American people.

It is the world’s largest library, with more than 160 million items in its physical collections (including books, manuscripts, prints, photos, film, video, and sound recordings) and over 52 million items online. Located primarily on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., the Library is the home of the U.S. Copyright Office, the Congressional Research Service (CRS), the Law Library of Congress, and the National Library Service for the Blind and Physically Handicapped.

