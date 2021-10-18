Learn about Two New Funded Summer Internship Opportunities in African Art on Thursday, October 21!

Date: Thursday, October 21, 2021

Time: 12:30pm – 1:30pm

Location: Johnson 304

The Norval Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, is a large museum dedicated to mostly modern and contemporary art from South Africa, Africa in general, and the African diaspora worldwide. Located in a state-of-the-art new facility, the Norval Foundation has a rich permanent collection, features temporary exhibitions, presents a rich array of programming and events, and offers educational opportunities including internships.

Two new, fully funded summer internships are now available to Middlebury students. Starting in early July and ending in mid-August, the internships are in the curatorial and educational departments. If you are interested, please join the information session and panel discussion with Jean Fritts ‘86, Specialist of African and Oceanic art and Senior Director, International Chairman, Sotheby’s (London), and Owen Martin, director, Karel Nel and Khanya Mashabela, curators, and a former intern, all from the Norval Foundation. Do not miss this exciting opportunity. Mark your calendars NOW !

Pizza and drinks will be available in the Johnson Lobby, starting at 12:20. The information session and panel discussion, in Johnson 304, will start at 12:30.