Learn about architectural design in the workplace in the next MIDDVantage: Careers in Creative Design with Lindsay Winstead ‘10, Program Manager – Global Workplace Design at Adobe

Episode 3: Architectural Design in The Workplace

Guest Speaker: Lindsay Winstead ‘10, Program Manager – Global Workplace Design, Adobe

Interviewer: Sanjana Roy ‘22

Video: 28 minutes

Lindsay Winstead ‘10 manages a myriad of workplace projects for Adobe offices globally, including re-envisioning and digitizing their global space guidelines and designing and launching the Future of Work’s Dynamic Work Program. Prior to her time with Adobe, she held a number of roles as a designer and architect with WeWork in San Francisco. She has held designer and architect roles with a number of other organizations for technology, healthcare, energy, and the U.S. government. Lindsay has a Masters of Design in Interior Architecture from the Rhode Island School of Design and majored in Architectural Studies while at Middlebury.