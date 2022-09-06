Kick it With Nike Info Session – Thursday, September 8

The Nike University Recruitment Team invites you to join them for their 2022 virtual workshop & info session. The event will feature speakers from their University Relations Team that will focus on finding your personal career path through Nike storytelling and how to show up authentically for your internship or job search process! They will also give an overview of their internship program and application process! They hope these tools will guide student engagement and advocacy for your career need and your personal passion within your community. All students, leaders, student clubs, athletes, and peer mentors are encouraged to attend! There will be giveaways, Can’t wait to see you there!

Click here to register for this event!