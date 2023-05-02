Journalism Students: Apply to The New York Times Corps

The New York Times Corps is a remote talent-pipeline program for college students interested in journalism to receive career guidance from New York Times journalists over a multiyear period. The application period runs through June 14, 2023. ​​

Students who will be attending two- or four-year colleges in the U.S. and who will be members of classes of 2025, 2026 or 2027 are eligible for the program. It is slated to begin in late summer 2023.

The program is specifically seeking undergraduates from underrepresented groups, such as students of color and/or students from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds. Applicants who are accepted into the program will speak with Times advisers several times a year. Guest speakers and skill-building opportunities will be part of the experience. The length of the program depends on when a student is accepted, but ends upon undergraduate college graduation.

The Times Corps is a talent-pipeline program, not a job, and Corps members are not paid employees of The Times.

Click here to learn more and follow the instructions to apply.

*Please email Alicia Gomez (agomez@middlebury.edu) before you apply.