Join Award-Winning Blogger Stephanie Yeboah- September 30

London-based blogger Stephanie Yeboah joins Books on Tap Live to discuss her debut book, Fattily Ever After: A Black Fat Girl’s Guide to Living Life Unapologetically, which hits shelves this month. In her book Yeboah speaks openly and courageously about her own experience navigating life as a black, plus-sized woman. Sharing painful, personal stories of being fetishized and facing everyday misogynoir to being objectified and humiliated in her dating life, Stephanie explores the treatment of black women throughout history and the marginalization of black, plus-sized women in popular culture and the media.

Drawing on the wisdom of other black fat liberation champions and offering honest advice and insights, Stephanie shares how she has managed to find self-worth in a world where judgment and discrimination are rife. With her book, she aims to help a generation of black, plus-sized women live life openly, unapologetically and with confidence and reframe the way all women think about their bodies.

Wednesday, September 30

4:00 PM Eastern/1:00 PM Pacific

Live on Facebook, YouTube and right here (see below)

Sponsored by Hardie Grant Publishing

