Join a virtual chat with TransPerfect, the world’s leading enabler of Global Communications – Wednesday, January 27

Sarah Scrudato ’13 and fellow colleagues will provide information and insights on the three full-time job opportunities posted in Handshake.

The world’s best businesses know that potential customers can be anywhere. TransPerfect helps their clients to BE EVERYWHERE. With global headquarters in New York and offices in 90 cities across 6 continents, TransPerfect is the world’s largest privately held provider of language services and related technologies. “At TransPerfect, we are looking for people who would like to make the world a more globalized place by solving complex problems and helping other businesses grow.”

The TransPerfect family of companies offers a full range of language and business solutions, including: Translation and Language Services, Website and Software Localization, Globalization Consulting, Multicultural Marketing, Staffing and Recruiting, Legal Services, E-Learning Platform, Multimedia solutions, AI Data Solutions, and Interpretation.