Job Opportunities in handshake expiring May 12 – May 18

- HR Talent Acquisition Intern – Deadline date: May 13
- Digital Marketing Intern – Deadline date: May 14
- Communications Summer Intern (Intern-To-Hire) – Deadline date: May 14
- Junior Account Manager (Fly Communications)- Deadline date: May 14
- Workflow Ambassador (Flynn encourages the enjoyment, understanding, and development of the performing arts in Vermont) – Deadline date: May 15
- Marketing Intern- Virtual Tours – Deadline date: May 15
- Counselor & Specialist Positions (French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts) – Deadline date: May 15
- PR/Social Coordinator – Deadline date: May 15
- Marketing and Digital Engagement Associate (The Mark Morris Dance Group) – Deadline date: May 17
- News and Politics Fellow – Deadline date: May 18
- Editorial Assistant – History – Deadline date: May 19