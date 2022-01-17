IRTS Summer Fellowship Program has had a key role in launching the careers of top media professionals – Deadline date: Sunday, January 30

Paid internship at a media company

Comprehensive orientation to the media industry

Mentoring and unparalleled access to the IRTS network

Plus One-Week Expense-Paid NYC Conference

The 9-week IRTS Summer Fellowship Program will begin with an expense-paid orientation week in NYC (subject to pandemic status) followed by remote internships and virtual sessions for the duration of the summer.

Highly praised throughout the media industry, the IRTS Foundation’s Summer Fellowship Program has provided unparalleled access and education to diverse, aspiring young media professionals from across the country.

Current college and university juniors, seniors, and graduate school students are eligible to apply. Several Midd students have participated in the IRTS conferences and the summer fellowship program. Apply now!

Click here to learn more about the IRTS Foundation and click here to apply!