IRTS Multicultural Media Career Workshop in NYC Thursday, 11/17 – Friday, 11/18 – DEADLINE DATE: Friday, October 7

Now in its 38th year, the Multicultural Career Workshop has earned the reputation of being one of the best support systems for BIPOC students and recent grads that want to get a jump start in their careers. Workshop attendees will gain a greater understanding of the industry, learn about exciting career paths, and hear why the media business needs new talent and perspectives more than ever.

DAY 1: Meet Media Leaders & Gain Industry Insights

Hear from some of our industry’s most dynamic professionals. Panel and keynote speakers will cover a variety of topics that will not only introduce the plethora of opportunities that exist within our business but also cover how to get your foot in the door. The majority of our speakers are IRTS program alumni – a testament to how valuable participating in this event can be.

DAY 2: Connect with Top Companies

Conferees will have the chance to meet with recruiters and representatives from a wide range of media giants during our career fair and networking events. Past representatives have included: Disney, Fox, HBO, NBCU, and Paramount to name a few. Update that resume and get ready to network!

ELIGIBILITY:

FREE! There is no cost to attend!

College Sophomores to Grad Students

Recent Graduates (within last year)

Interest in media industry

All majors welcome! Including but not limited to: Advertising, Business, Communications, Data, Journalism, PR, etc.

Deadline date: Friday, October 7

