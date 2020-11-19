Internships at the Television Academy Foundation

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the ongoing pandemic, and with the utmost concern for health and safety, the Television Academy Foundation will be offering a reimagined summer program for eligible undergraduate and graduate students nationwide.

The submission period for spring and summer opportunities is November 12, 2020 – January 19, 2021 at 5:00pm PT.

Remote internships and Fellowships will take place June 21 – August 13, 2021.

The 2021 summer program will consist of 20 paid, eight-week remote internships in Animation, Children’s Programming, Movies for Television, Scripted Series, Unscripted Television, and Virtual and Augmented Reality. In addition, students will be invited to online panels with leaders in the television industry and customized seminars covering personal brand building and navigating the job market ahead.

The Foundation will offer 30 unpaid, eight-week fellowships in 18 other disciplines e.g. Agency, Animation, Casting, Cinematography, Design, Directing, Editing, Interactive Media, Music, News, PR/Publicity, Production, Sound, TV Script Writing etc. across the television industry. Students will receive flash mentorship with professionals in their field of study, online panels with leaders in the television industry, and customized seminars covering personal brand building and navigating the job market ahead.

Click here to learn more and to apply!