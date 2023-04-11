Internships and Jobs! Apply now! April 11, 2023 by Alicia Gomez Please review our resume and cover letter guide here. Click here for our resume templates. Before you submit your application, please have one of our peer career advisors review your application materials. You do not need to schedule an appointment. Click here for the schedule. Click here for a list of Internship and Job Opportunities in Arts, Media, and Communications Click to review various other opportunities in the Communications field