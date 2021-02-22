How to make your resume stand out in the applicant tracking system (ATS)

The search for a job can seem like a full-time position itself. With research, networking, and endless job applications, the process can be extensive and sometimes overwhelming. Even after all of the hard work, you still receive little to no leads. So what’s the deal?

Aside from high volume and competition from other applicants, many companies have turned to applicant tracking systems (ATS). An ATS is a software used during the hiring process to sort and rank job applicants automatically. This software can screen applicants, test them, check references, and complete new hire paperwork.

While these systems can have significant benefits, they’ve also added a layer of complexity when it comes to crafting a winning resume. Now, your resume needs to be written both for people and for bots.

So in a world where 98 percent of Fortune 500 companies have turned to applicant tracking systems to weed out applicants, how can you optimize your resume? Check out the Vault Career’s infographic to figure out how to craft an ATS-compatible resume to get noticed by recruiters and employers.