Hear how to “Be yourself, everyone else is taken” in the next MIDDVantage: Careers in Creative Design with Katie Rominger ‘14, Design Director at Jones Knowles Ritchie

We invite you to watch the second episode of our Exploring Careers in Creative Design series.

Episode 2: “Be Yourself, Everyone Else is Taken” – Design in a Creative Agengy (27 Minutes)

Guest Speaker: Katie Rominger ’14, Design Director at Jones Knowles Ritchie

Interviewer: Clara Wolcott ’22

About Katie Rominger ’14. Katie is a graphic designer based in New York City. She holds a B.A. in International Studies from Middlebury College and a degree in graphic design from the School of Visual Arts. Currently, she is a Design Director at Jones Knowles Ritchie, where she develops distinctive graphic identities and brand systems for a wide range of clients. Previously she was an Associate Partner at Pentagram, where she worked on new brand identities for Mastercard, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, The Frick Collection, Central Park Conservancy, and many others.