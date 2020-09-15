Future Now Leadership Talk with AMC Networks President of Marketing Linda Schupack on Wednesday, September 23

FUTURE NOW Leadership Talk

Wednesday, 9/23, 12p – 1:30p

FUTURE NOW Leadership Talk kicks off Fall 2020 with special guest, Linda Schupack, President of Marketing at AMC Networks Entertainment Group. Join them for a let’s get real conversation with one of today’s top leaders in media. Free for students!

In her role, Linda Schupack oversees all marketing functions for AMC, BBC AMERICA, SundanceTV, and IFC. Her innovative marketing leadership has played a crucial role in expanding the network’s audience, as well as solidifying its spot in the lexicon of pop culture and in television history. Most recently, Linda helped shepherd The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, Better Call Saul and Into the Badlands to history-making ratings success. The Walking Dead is the highest-rated basic cable program of all time, while Fear the Walking Dead, Better Call Saul and Into the Badlands stand as the #1, #2 and #3 top cable series premieres of all time in live / same day viewing.

Linda will share about her personal career journey from finance to becoming one of the most creative and respected marketers in the media industry. They will also talk about the creative process, the ways that she and her team at AMC Networks have been navigating change, how their marketing strategies and messages have evolved, where marketing trends are going, and what leadership qualities and skills she believes future leaders need to succeed.

Please post your questions to Linda here and they will do their best to cover them in the talk.

