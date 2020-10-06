Future Now Leadership Talk with Paul Butler, Chief Operating Officer of Sparks and Honey – Thursday, October 8

Join Future Now for a let’s get real conversation with one of today’s top leaders in media and market research.

Paul Butler is the COO of Sparks & Honey, a cultural consultancy in the Omnicom portfolio. Sparks & Honey uses cultural intelligence, data sciences and social sciences to develop business transformation and future scenarios for clients across a range of industries including technology, media/entertainment, CPG, beauty, fashion, government.

Paul was previously the General Manager of Aspire, the network launched by Magic Johnson Enterprises, where he oversaw strategy, production, programming, and operations. He has held business development and business affairs roles at UPTV, Razor & Tie, VH1, and Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit Entertainment. Paul earned his BA in African American / Black Studies and Political Science from the University of Rochester and J.D. from the Harvard Law School.

Post your questions to Paul here and they’ll do their best to cover them in the talk.

Register here!

Password: FN2020