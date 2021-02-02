Future Now Leadership Talk with Tanya Giles, General Manager ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Group – Wednesday, February 10

Tanya Giles was named General Manager of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group in January 2020. In her expanded role, Giles runs content strategy, programming, research and insights in addition to overseeing the brands efforts to maximize IP and best monetize content with corporate partners in sales and distribution.

Previously, Giles was General Manager for Comedy Central, Paramount and TV Land and prior to that, she served as Executive Vice President, Strategic Insights & Research for Viacom Media Networks’ Music & Entertainment Group and BET. As chief research advisor to the senior management teams, Giles delivered comprehensive, strategic and integrated marketing research plans for all multi-platform business units affiliated with the portfolio of brands.​

