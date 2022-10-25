Future Now Leadership Talk – Join Christine Yoo, Director, Producer, and Writer on Wednesday, 10/26 from 12pm-1pm

Christine Yoo is a film and series director, producer and writer. As a non-fiction series producer, she has produced for Revelations Entertainment, Dick Wolf Films, Shed Media, Prometheus Entertainment and PBS for National Geographic, History, Oxygen and PBS. Highlights include Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman and The Story of God with Morgan Freeman. She is currently co-executive producing The Winning Spirit, a 6-part docu-series for The Story Lab and Executive Producer Michael Strahan that follows the Kahuku High School football team in Hawaii and their championship season. In narrative she was a writer for the cult anime series Afro Samurai starring Samuel L. Jackson (Spike/Fuji) and co-wrote an original screenplay For Steppers Only optioned by Lionsgate.

Yoo’s independent work is focused on under-served voices and has been supported by Sundance, The Marshall Project, Rogovy Foundation, Logan Nonfiction Fellowship and corporate sponsors such as LG, Hyundai and Korean Air. Yoo’s debut narrative feature was the award-winning, Korean-American rom-com, Wedding Palace, which she directed, produced and co-wrote, and executive produced by Hanmac Films in Korea. The film was distributed throughout Asia; in N. America Warner Digital distributed SVOD/VOD where it debuted on iTunes’ Rom-Com charts at #13 and Yoo self-distributed the film theatrically in six major U.S. markets where it had a 14-week run. Her documentary short A Conversation Claudia’s with Ronnie Goodman was commissioned by P.S.1/Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in association with the exhibit Marking Time: Art in the Age of Mass Incarceration (2021).

Currently she is in post-production on her first feature length documentary, 26.2 to Life: The San Quentin Prison Marathon and wrapping up a new short documentary, Friendly Signs, with incarcerated director Rahsaan “New York” Thomas, co-host of the Pulitzer nominated, internationally acclaimed podcast “Ear Hustle” in collaboration with San Quentin’s Media Center, about the prison’s deaf population.

Yoo is also the co-founder of the San Quentin Film Festival, launching in 2023.

