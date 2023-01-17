Future folklore with Dance and Theatre Alumnus Miguel Alejandro Castillo – Monday, January 23!

All folklore is an expression of resilience. For this work in progress showing choreographer Miguel Alejandro Castillo and musician Daniella Barbarito imagine a fictional folkloric festivity inspired by vibrancy of Venezuelan Afro-Caribbean traditions and celebrate the ongoing construction of the Venezuelan diaspora.

Co-sponsored by the Middlebury College Dance department, Theatre department, and the Center for Careers and Internships

Date: Monday, January 23

Time: 7:30pm – 8:30pm

Location: Mahaney Dance Theatre