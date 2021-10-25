Find your dream role at ViacomCBS!

Internships offer endless ways to explore potential careers through an immersive well-rounded paid program that encourages students to bring their passions and insights to work. The program also acts as a pipeline for future full-time opportunities.

Grow your career at ViacomCBS.!

Here are just a few of their departments:

-Ad Sales

-Communications/PR

-Consumer Products

-Creative Development

-Data Science & Strategy

-Digital/Social

-Distribution & Business Development

-Finance

-Legal

-Marketing

-Programming

-Research

-Studio Operations

-Technology

Internship application will be open from Early October – December 31st on ViacomCBS.com

To best prepare you for the application process, they invite YOU to join them for a one-hour virtual information session with their team!



REGISTER NOW ON EVENTBRITE

Zoom link will be provided closer to the date. Students should only register for ONE event, as information shared will be the same at each session.

-Wednesday, October 27th at 7:00pm ET (4:00pm PT)

-Thursday, October 28th at 5:00pm ET (2:00pm PT)

*Please inform Alicia Gomez (email: agomez@middlebury.edu) you applied to the internship opportunity.