Festival 2022 opportunities – Internships specialize in performing arts administration, technical production, education, community programming, and more! Deadline date: Thursday, February 3


Are you interested in working behind the scenes to produce one of the world’s most prestigious dance festivals?

Jacob’s Pillow Interns receive on-the-job training to develop professional skills and gain practical experience while working in a team-oriented environment. Internships specialize in performing arts administration, technical production, education, community programming, and more. Midd students have participated in past festivals.

Click here to learn more about the opportunities and to apply today!

