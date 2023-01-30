Explore Arts, Media, and Communications with CCI Career Advisor, Alicia Gomez

Curious about a career in the arts, media, or communications? Then you are in the right place!
Meet Alicia Gomez, Associate Director of Career Advising at CCI.
Here are 5 quick ways to get started towards a career in the arts, media, or communications:
- Need help with your resume and/or cover letter? We recommend you come to Quick Question hours with our Peer Career Advisors.
- Want to schedule an advising appointment with Alicia? You can schedule via Handshake.
- Sign up to receive Alicia’s weekly newsletter. Learn about coming events, alumni guests, and top jobs in the weekly newsletter curated by Alicia. Sign up for the newsletter online.
- Learn about top resources for this career path. Review some of the best information we think is available to help you learn about this career path.
- Connect with alumni working in this career path via Midd2Midd. Peruse Midd2Midd to find alumni working in your field of interest. Grow your network. Start conversations now that can grow through the year.